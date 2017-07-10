Tuesday is July 11 – or 7/11 – and that means free Slurpees at participating 7-Eleven convenience stores. This year is the chain’s 90th birthday.
July 10, 2017

You don’t want to have a brain freeze on this one ... or maybe you do!

By David Rasbach

Tuesday is July 11 – or 7/11 – and that means free Slurpees at participating 7-Eleven convenience stores. This year is the chain’s 90th birthday.

According to the 7-Eleven website, free, small Slurpees will be available from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday. According to a story on king5.com, the company is expecting to give away 9 million free Slurpees during that time.

In Whatcom County, there are six 7-Eleven locations, including five in Bellingham – 3209 Northwest Avenue, 1300 Lakeway Drive, 141 S. Samish Way, 2400 Alabama St. and 3330 Airport Drive – and one in Ferndale – 2090 Main Street.

Slurpees began to be available at 7-Eleven in 1965, according to a story about the history of the drink on mentalfloss.com, but the frozen carbonated style of drink was actually originally created by accident in the late 1950s by Omar Knedlik of Kansas City at an old Dairy Queen.

7-Eleven has since offered a number of different flavors of Slurpees. In 2015, fusion.kinja.com ranked its top 10 flavors, with Piña Colada getting top billing.

