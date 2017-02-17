Update: 5 voyeurism reports north of WWU; Bellingham police seek tips

Police now have identified five cases of suspected voyeurism in the past week within a ½-mile radius north of Western Washington University.
College-aged women in the Sehome and York neighborhoods have reported a white man pressing a flashlight to their windows to peer inside since Feb. 11.
That Saturday morning two reports were made back-to-back, but police overlooked the first report when they made a public request for tips this week.
Here’s an updated review of the reports:
▪ A woman called 911 about a man with a flashlight outside her window around 6:10 a.m. Saturday in the 700 block of North Garden Street.
▪ A woman in the 1300 block of Franklin Street called 911 about a man with a flashlight trying to crawl through a window minutes later, at 6:30 a.m. Saturday.
▪ A woman saw a man in a ski mask peering into her window around 7:35 a.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of Jersey Street. He wore what looked like a black fleece North Face jacket.
▪ Officers responded to a report of a man looking into a window around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of North Garden – but not the same house from the first case. The man wore dark clothes, covering up all but his eyes. He fled toward campus. This was the only incident reported at night.
▪ A woman reported a man in a hoodie with a flashlight against her bedroom window around 7 a.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of North Garden.
A sketch of the suspect was released Thursday evening. Tips can be directed to Detective Sue Howell at 360-778-8682. Or use the online tip page, cob.org/tips.
Caleb Hutton: 360-715-2276, @bhamcaleb
