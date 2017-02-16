Voyeur strikes Sehome neighborhood 4 times, Bellingham police say

Detectives are seeking tips after a voyeur was caught spying on young women in the Sehome neighborhood on four separate days in the past week, Bellingham police said Thursday.
Since Saturday four college-aged women within a ½-mile radius have reported a man in a dark hoodie shining a flashlight into their windows, said Bellingham Police Lt. Danette Beckley. She noted the light could have been coming from a phone.
Three of those women reported seeing the man around dawn. Many residents of the neighborhood are students of the nearby Western Washington University.
According to police reports :
▪ A woman in the 1300 block of Franklin Street said a man tried getting into her window around 6:10 a.m. Saturday. That case was filed, at first, as a burglary.
▪ A woman reported a man looking through her window around 7:35 a.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of Jersey Street.
▪ Officers responded around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday to the 700 block of North Garden Street for a report of a man peering into a window with a flashlight. This was the only incident reported at night.
▪ A fourth woman called about a man in a black zip-up hoodie pressing a flashlight against her bedroom window around 7 a.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of North Garden. She saw him head south toward the university, according to a campus alert.
No other info has been released about the man’s appearance, other than a very basic description: a white man in a black hoodie.
Police have assigned extra patrols to the neighborhood, and ask anyone who sees suspicious behavior to call 911. Tips can be directed to Detective Sue Howell at 360-778-8682. Or use the online police tip page, cob.org/tips.
Caleb Hutton: 360-715-2276, @bhamcaleb
