29 people applied for a vacant seat on Whatcom County Council. Here are the finalists.

The large field for a vacant seat on the Whatcom County Council has been narrowed to eight hopefuls, including Pete Kremen, the former county executive and member of the council.
On Tuesday, the council picked the finalists for the remainder of Todd Donovan’s term. Members are expected to appoint Donovan’s replacement to the at-large, position B seat on Jan. 16.
The term will last until the November 2018 General Election results have been certified.
A total of 29 people applied for the at-large, position B seat, although one has since dropped out.
This election cycle was the first to have new Whatcom County Council districts, which voters approved in 2016, and Donovan was elected to the new District 2 seat in November. To serve in his new post, Donovan resigned from his current position, effective Monday.
Here are the finalists for the seat that he resigned:
▪ Lummi Reservation resident Timothy Ballew II, a commercial fisherman and former chairman for Lummi Nation.
▪ Bellingham resident Seth Fleetwood, an attorney, former Bellingham City Council member and former member of the County Council.
▪ Natalie McClendon, Bellingham-area resident and business manager who is completing a four-year term on the Whatcom County Planning Commission.
▪ Lummi Island resident Patricia Dunn, senior financial executive with more than 20 years government experience.
▪ Blaine resident Alicia Rule, social worker who was newly elected to the Blaine City Council.
Once County Council members cast their votes for the initial five candidates, each member could then nominate another applicant.
Three of the council members put in additional names.
Barbara Brenner nominated Cliff Langley, a Bellingham-area resident and retired Whatcom County Sheriff’s deputy. Donovan added Carol Frazey, a Bellingham resident and president of Fit School Inc.
Langley and Frazey were among the 29 who applied.
Newly elected council member Tyler Byrd nominated Kremen, who wasn’t among the 29 who applied. Byrd said he had talked to Kremen, who accepted the nomination.
Byrd said he nominated Kremen because the term would be a short one and he wanted someone with experience, including with the budget process.
Kremen served one term on the County Council before retiring from public office at the start of 2016. Before that, he served 16 years as county executive and 11 years on the state House of Representatives, which he joined in 1985 as a Democrat.
It was important to put forth the best candidate, Byrd said, adding that he was willing to go beyond “political philosophies and party lines” to do so.
“He’s obviously very different than I am when it comes to political beliefs,” Byrd said.
