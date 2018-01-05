Many want the vacant Whatcom County Council seat. When will the council pick someone?

The County Council won’t appoint someone to fill the remainder of Todd Donovan’s soon-to-be vacant seat on the council until at least Jan. 16.
The council was originally going to appoint Donovan’s replacement to the at-large, position B seat on Tuesday.
The position generated a great deal of interest, with 29 people applying by the Dec. 20 deadline.
One of them, Jared Jones Valentine, has since withdrawn his candidacy.
This election cycle was the first to have new Whatcom County Council districts, which voters approved in 2016, and Donovan was elected to the new District 2 seat in November.
To serve in his new post, Donovan is resigning from his current position, effective Monday.
Earlier this week, the council decided to fill out the remainder of Donovan’s vacant seat in the following way:
▪ On Tuesday, each council member will pick three people from the list of applicants. The five with the most votes will be among the final pool of applicants. After the five have been selected, council members also may nominate any other applicant to the final pool.
▪ On Jan. 16, the finalists can give a three-minute speech to the council, and members are expected to fill the vacancy afterward.
The term will last until the November 2018 General Election results have been certified.
Kie Relyea: 360-715-2234, @kierelyea
