Bellingham man charged in 4 sex assault cases face new rape charges

An elite local racquetball player who has been charged with sexually assaulting two girls, raping an intoxicated woman and forcefully grabbing another has a warrant out for his arrest in a new case alleging he raped a woman after a date.

Carlos A. Scott, aka Carlos Alberto Rivera, 46, of Bellingham, is facing charges of second-degree rape and third-degree rape in his new case, according to Whatcom County Superior Court records. Scott had been allowed by the courts to move to Skagit County because he lost his apartment in Bellingham. As of late Friday, Scott remains at large.

Previously, Scott has been arrested four times in four months late this year and charged with sex crimes that date from 2013 to spring 2017. He met three of those alleged victims at the Bellingham Athletic Club.

Scott pleaded not guilty in all four cases.

In the latest case, Scott and a then 23-year-old woman met on the online dating website OkCupid.com. The pair met up for a date at Olive Garden on June 1, 2014, according to court records. Scott propositioned the woman with a back massage and the pair returned to Scott’s apartment, the records state.

Scott then pushed the woman inside his apartment and raped her, charging papers indicate. The court records provide graphic detail of the alleged rape.

The day after, the woman went to the hospital emergency room and underwent a sexual assault examination. She also received separate medical treatment from a clinic in Lynden as a result of injuries from the rape, the court records state.

When Scott was interviewed by a Bellingham Police detective by phone, he “seemed startled and stated, ‘but she’s, what, 23 years old,’” the records state. In his statement to police, Scott described the sexual encounter as consensual and said he stopped having sex with the woman when she got emotional. He told the investigator “usually with women, it’s women against men,” the court records state.

▪ The first case: In the spring of this year, a girl alleged she was raped by Scott when she was 12, according to court records. Scott faces two counts of second-degree rape of a child. He spent around 14 hours in jail before he was released without being required to post bail.

▪ The second case: Scott met a woman at the Bellingham Athletic Club where he also propositioned her with massages. Scott allegedly raped the woman while she was unconscious in the spring of 2014, according to court records. He faces one count of second-degree rape. Scott spent one night in jail and posted $50,000 bond.

▪ The third case: Scott propositioned a teenage girl to be her personal trainer at the Bellingham Athletic Club. Scott then allegedly molested her on several occasions from 2013 to 2015, according to court records. Scott was charged with one count of second-degree child molestation and two counts of third-degree child molestation. Bail was set at $20,000, which Scott posted.

▪ The fourth case: A woman told investigators she was sexually assaulted by Scott earlier this year and decided to come forward after reading about similar allegations against the man in The Bellingham Herald. She met Scott in 2014 at the Bellingham Athletic Club where he propositioned her with weight training instruction and free massages. The woman said she recalls Scott inappropriately touching her throughout the massages, and when she would tell Scott no, he would claim it was an accident, court records state. In February of this year, the woman met Scott for drinks in Barkley Village, then went to Scott’s home where he grabbed her inappropriately, the records state. Scott was charged with two counts of indecent liberties and one count of fourth-degree assault with sexual motivation.

Possibly more accusations

Authorities have said they are concerned there could be more cases of sexual abuse involving Scott. Tips can be directed to the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office at 360-778-6600. Those with information about Scott’s whereabouts are urged to call 911, or contact Bellingham Police at 360-778-8800, or go online at cob.org/tips.