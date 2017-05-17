Whatcom Council OKs new policies for development at Cherry Point

The Whatcom County Council has approved new policies for development of heavy industry at Cherry Point that include limiting new piers and conducting a study that will delve into what the council can and can’t do regarding unrefined fossil fuels moving through the community.

Council members approved the measures 6-1 Tuesday night after hours of public comment from opponents and supporters of the changes to the county’s comprehensive plan that are related to Cherry Point.

Council member Barbara Brenner voted no.

Cherry Point is home to BP Cherry Point and Phillips 66 refineries, Alcoa Intalco Works aluminum smelter, Petrogas and other businesses, many of which center on fossil fuels.

A worker pours molten aluminum using remote controls at Alcoa Intalco Works west of Ferndale. Philip A. Dwyer pdwyer@bhamherald.com

In December 2015, Congress lifted a 40-year ban on exporting domestic crude oil to other countries. That created a concern for some that local refineries could shift to shipping unrefined materials abroad, eliminating local refinery jobs as pressure increased on deep-water ports such as Cherry Point.

Refinery workers, mostly from BP, and representatives turned out in force Tuesday to tell the council its decision would harm family-wage jobs and tax revenue – in turn hurting the local economy and charitable organizations that rely on their donations – and make it tough for the refineries to continue to compete.

They were most concerned about the study, saying the council shouldn’t spend $150,000 of taxpayer money to find ways to limit what refineries can do.

Supporters of the changes also showed up in great numbers. They said the changes were needed because of climate change, lax environmental oversight in other countries that might receive American crude oil, the potential to lose jobs at the refineries if they are turned into pass-throughs for crude oil, and the protected treaty rights of Lummi Nation, which has cultural and historical ties to Cherry Point.

The measures don’t affect current refining and shipment of products through BP Cherry Point and Phillips 66 refineries.

This story will be updated.