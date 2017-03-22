Whatcom Council approves second 6-month ban on crude oil exports

The fight over allowing new shipments of unrefined fossil fuels to go through Cherry Point again went before the Whatcom County Council, which approved another six-month moratorium.
The council temporarily banned applications for new or expanded facilities for shipping unrefined fossil fuels out of Cherry Point by a vote of 6-1, after more than two hours of public input Tuesday night. The majority of people who went before the Council pushed for the new moratorium.
Council member Barbara Brenner voted no, in part because the definition of unrefined fossil fuels in the ordinance included substances such as methane, propane and butane, which may be byproducts of the crude-oil refining process.
The new moratorium replaces one the council approved in September, which in itself was an extension of an emergency moratorium. The measures don’t affect current refining and shipment of products through BP Cherry Point and Philips 66 refineries.
The council unanimously passed the original emergency moratorium, in August, to address concerns about potential public health and safety risks that could come with the increased transportation of unrefined fossil fuels, such as crude oil traveling by rail through the county to two refineries at Cherry Point.
In December 2015 Congress lifted a 40-year ban on exporting domestic crude oil to other countries. That created a concern for some that local refineries could shift to shipping unrefined materials abroad, eliminating local refinery job, although refinery representatives say the moratoriums put the refineries in Whatcom County at a disadvantage against their competitors.
In July, the council directed the Planning Commission to study changes to the county’s 20-year Comprehensive Plan that could prevent future export of unrefined fossil fuels from Cherry Point.
The moratorium prevents new applications for exports being submitted in the meantime, in order to get ahead of any ban.
This story will be updated.
Kie Relyea: 360-715-2234, @kierelyea
