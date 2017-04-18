National retailer to close Bellingham, Everett stores

Another national retailer has announced it is closing some of its stores, and this time Bellingham is on the list.
Rue21, a company that focuses on teen apparel, announced it was closing about 400 stores.
That includes its Bellis Fair space, which is in the Macy’s wing, as well as a store in Everett. The clothing company is currently having a closing-store sale. Hundreds of its stores, including 11 in Washington, will remain open, according to the company’s website.
Bellis Fair learned of the closing on Monday and its leasing team is working on ideas about what to do with the space, said Rene Morris, general manager at the mall.
As many national retailers adjust to changing shopping habits by closing physical locations, Whatcom County has been spared in some cases but not others. Macy’s, J.C. Penney, Kmart have announced closures that didn’t impact the county. In the past four months, Wet Seal, Family Christian, Pac-Sun, Teavanna and Radio Shack are national retailers that have closed or are in the process of closing stores in Whatcom County.
Bellis Fair is adjusting by filling spaces with new tenants, Morris said.
Dick’s Sporting Goods, which is going into the former Sports Authority space, is aiming for a May opening. Negotiations are underway for a tenant to go into the former Old Country Buffet space, she said. Local company Forte Chocolates is planning to open later this month, while Verizon is aiming for a May 5 opening of its new space. MAC Cosmetics is aiming for an end of June opening.
The mall recently signed another new tenant. Shimmer Silver Store, a local company that sells jewelry, is expecting a July opening near Abercrombie & Fitch.
Dave Gallagher: 360-715-2269, @BhamHeraldBiz
