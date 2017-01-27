Report: Wet Seal to close all its stores, including Bellingham

It appears national teen clothing retailer Wet Seal is closing all its stores, including at Bellis Fair.
First reported in The Wall Street Journal and picked up by other media outlets, a letter was apparently sent to employees at its Irvine, Calif. headquarters informing them that the remaining 171 stores would close. The company has a store at Bellis Fair as well as several in the Seattle area, according to its website.
Wet Seal closed 338 of its then 511 stores in January 2015 after filing for bankruptcy, according to Business Insider.
