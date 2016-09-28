Whatcom Council extends ban on crude oil exports

No new applications to ship unrefined fossil fuels through Cherry Point will be accepted for another six months after Whatcom County Council extended a moratorium Tuesday night, Sept. 27.
The extension was approved 6-1, with council member Barbara Brenner opposing it, partly because the definition of unrefined fossil fuels in the ordinance includes substances such as methane, propane, and butane that may be byproducts of the crude oil refining process.
Brenner said she was opposed to shipping crude oil and unrefined fossil fuel to other countries, and felt that refining should be done under more stringent U.S. laws, but did not like that the other substances were included in the ordinance.
“If you want to do this on exportation of unrefined fossil fuel, I’d support it, but that’s not what this is,” Brenner said. “I just feel like there was a better way to do this. It got extremely polarized and that upsets me.”
Council member Todd Donovan noted that the ordinance excluded byproducts from existing refinery operations at Cherry Point industries.
Other council members said their reasons for supporting the ordinance, which ranged from protecting against public safety risks posed by increased oil-by-rail traffic to wanting to ensure no new applications were lodged while the council figures out exactly where its legal authority to regulate export projects lies.
Pros and Cons
The council’s move came after more than three hours of public input Tuesday night from many who were adamantly opposed to the moratorium and dozens of others who were staunchly in favor of extending the policy put in place with the unanimous passage of a 60-day emergency ordinance in August.
Among those who commented were people who work at the BP Cherry Point and Phillips 66 refineries, Alcoa Intalco Works, and other related contractors, who reminded the council of the contributions Cherry Point industries make to the local economy.
In general they highlighted the thousands of jobs provided, hundreds of millions in tax revenue the county receives, donations and volunteer hours, and called on the council to reject the moratorium rather than risk losing any jobs.
On the other side of the argument were people who supported the measure, citing climate change, lax environmental oversight in other countries that might receive American crude oil, the potential to lose jobs at the refineries if they are turned into pass-throughs for crude oil, and the protected treaty rights of Lummi Nation, which has cultural and historical ties to Cherry Point.
Many thanked the council and said that Whatcom County had the opportunity to be a leader in the shift away from fossil fuels.
Previous Action
In July, the council directed the Planning Commission to study changes to the county’s 20-year Comprehensive Plan that could prevent any future export of unrefined fossil fuels from Cherry Point.
The council gave the commission until January to take testimony, study the issue, and make a recommendation on whether the changes should be made.
The ordinance passed Tuesday prevents any new applications for exports being submitted in the meantime, in order to get ahead of any ban.
In December 2015, Congress lifted a 40-year ban on exporting domestic crude oil to other countries. That created a concern for some that local refineries could shift to shipping unrefined materials abroad, eliminating local refinery jobs.
This story will be updated.
Samantha Wohlfeil: 360-715-2274, @SAWohlfeil
