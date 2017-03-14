Whatcom County drops warrant for Facebook data on pipeline protest

Whatcom County has withdrawn a sheriff’s search warrant that sought private Facebook data as part of an investigation into a Dakota Access oil pipeline protest that blocked traffic on Interstate 5 last month.
The American Civil Liberties Union of Washington challenged the request, and said in a news release that the Whatcom County prosecutor’s office on Monday withdrew the search warrant obtained by the Whatcom County Sheriff Department.
The ACLU filed a motion challenging the constitutionality of the warrant last week. The warrant was for data on the Bellingham #NoDAPL Coalition Facebook page, including private communications.
It also sought data related to individuals who merely interacted with the group around a Feb. 11 Bellingham protest against the pipeline.
Whatcom County Sheriff Bill Elfo said previously the purpose of the warrant was to seek electronic data that related to chaotic, disruptive and criminal behavior.
