Sen. Ericksen paid at least $1,993 a week for Trump transition work

Sen. Doug Ericksen, R-Ferndale, is getting at least $1,993 a week for his temporary job as part of President Donald Trump’s transition team, according to a story from ProPublica.
The nonprofit investigative news outlet based its story on documents received through Freedom of Information Act requests.
Ericksen accepted the job as communications lead at the Environmental Protection Agency on Jan. 21, a temporary position lasting up to 120 days. He was operations director for the Trump’s Western Washington campaign.
When asked in January how much he would be paid for his job at the EPA, Ericksen has said he didn’t know, adding: “I’m definitely losing money off this deal. Flying back and forth, having to find a place to live here, living here, eating here, anytime you move to a new place, there are costs you incur. And those are higher to have short-term places to sleep and stuff.”
Ericksen is listed as a senior advisor for the EPA with a salary grade of GS-15, which means an annual salary of between $103,672 up to $134,776, according to website federalpay.org, which indicates its data comes from the U.S. Office of Personnel Management.
He couldn’t immediately be reached for comment Wednesday.
Ericksen has said he could do both jobs while flying back and forth, expressing confidence he could keep up with what was going on in his committees in Olympia while he was in D.C.
He has continued to take his state Senate salary of $45,474 a year.
The state Legislature started its 105-day session Jan. 9.
A group of voters in his 42nd District began a recall effort against Ericksen on Feb. 9, saying he wasn’t adequately doing his job as a state senator while also working in Washington, D.C., as part of Trump’s transition team. A Whatcom County Superior Court judge dismissed the petition Thursday, March 2, essentially ruling there were insufficient grounds for the recall effort to continue.
Kie Relyea: 360-715-2234, @kierelyea
Comments