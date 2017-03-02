Judge: Insufficient grounds to recall Sen. Ericksen

There were insufficient grounds for the recall effort against Sen. Doug Ericksen, R-Ferndale, Whatcom County Superior Court Judge Raquel Montoya-Lewis ruled Thursday morning.
A group of 42nd District voters began the recall effort against Ericksen on Feb. 9, saying he wasn’t adequately doing his job as a state senator while also working in Washington D.C., as part of President Donald Trump’s transition team. He’s been criticized for missing at least 75 percent of the committee meetings he was scheduled to attend so far this legislative session.
Ericksen began serving as the communications lead at the Environmental Protection Agency in January, a temporary position lasting up to 120 days.
The state Legislature started its 105-day session Jan. 9.
He has continued to take his state Senate salary of $45,474 a year.
Ericksen has said he could do both jobs while flying back and forth, expressing confidence he could keep up with what was going on in his committees in Olympia while he was in D.C.
He has called the recall effort a “partisan PR stunt.”
Michael Shepard, a Democrat and voter in Ericksen’s district, is among those leading the recall effort along with a group named Riveters Collective.
This story will be updated.
