‘We’re getting the work done:’ Ericksen talks about his dual role in Senate, Trump’s EPA

Sen. Doug Ericksen said Thursday that the Republican majority in the state Senate can rely on him as his juggles dual roles as state senator and a member of President Donald Trump’s transition team.
“It’s an incredible honor when the President of the United States, no matter what political party they belong to, invites you” to be part of his transition team.
Ericksen noted his presence on the Senate floor the previous evening for a key vote as an example that he’s able to do both jobs.
“Last night, on the Senate floor, the majority coalition caucus passed out a comprehensive education reform and funding package to meet the McCleary decision,” a state Supreme Court ruling that requitred the state to fully fund education, Ericksen said. “So we’re getting the work done.”
The Republican from Ferndale met with reporters Thursday morning to discuss his temporary posting. The meeting with the press was a day later than originally planned because of a cancelled flight out of Washington, D.C.
He said his has received overwhelming support from his constituents, and called the job with the Trump administration a “unique opportunity.”
Ericksen says that both state and federal lawyers have told him his temporary dual role as communications director for the Environmental Protection Agency’s transition team is legal.
