Body of missing man with dementia found near Boulevard Park

1:38 Watch Capt. Erica Martin, firefighter-paramedic and EMS supervisor, demonstrate using nalaxone, or Narcan Pause

1:25 Group of citizens file paperwork to initiate recall of Sen. Doug Ericksen

1:55 Sinkhole closes Lynden street

27:21 Sen. Doug Ericksen talks about working for the Legislature and the Trump administration

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

3:40 Widow of slain Navy SEAL receives standing ovation during Trump speech

2:46 Disappearance 40 years ago still haunts husband

2:36 Kyle Seager on 2017 Mariners

2:34 'Moonlight' cast reacts to Oscar best picture win after 'La La Land' announcement mistake