Body of missing man with dementia found near Boulevard Park

A body found Wednesday afternoon near Boulevard Park was that of an 87-year-old man with dementia who vanished last week from his home south of Fairhaven.
Liberato “Bob” Trotta was last seen at his home about 10 p.m. Feb. 20, when he left into the night wearing only street clothes and a raincoat. Dogs tracked his scent to the edge of the Fairhaven shopping district, where his trail ended.
Police issued a Silver Alert and officers, detectives and trained search-and-rescue personnel with dogs and a helicopter combed the area through the night Feb. 20 and Feb. 21. Trails in the area were searched and posters with his photo were placed around town.
His wife, Christine Roberts, said Wednesday night that a person found Trotta about 3 p.m. Wednesday in some bushes. Police told her that it appears he may have been dead for a week, and that no foul play is suspected, she said.
“He was not visible from any angle except where he fell. It’s nice that somebody was observant enough to find him, ” Roberts said
Roberts said she got a call from Bellingham Police while she was meeting a friend in Fairhaven, and immediately went home. She said police met her there to discuss the case and provided a support officer.
Bellingham Police spokeswoman Lt. Danette Beckley could only confirm that the search for Trotta is over. More information would be available Thursday, she said in an email late Wednesday.
Roberts, said that despite the stress and anxiety of the past week, she remains grateful to friends, family, and others who searched for her husband.
“I’m busily thanking friends and family and all the people who looked and searched and supported us in so many ways,” she said.
Just Monday, when her husband had been missing for a week, Roberts held out hope that he might have hitched a ride and was being cared for by a good Samartian who hadn’t read the news. But realistically, she said that with the rain and snow of the past week, it was likely that her husband was dead.
Friend and neighbor Greg Doudna said Trotta is well-known in the Fairhaven shopping district from his work as a window washer over the past decade. Many businesses have posted fliers with Trotta’s photo.
Robert Mittendorf: 360-756-2805, @BhamMitty
