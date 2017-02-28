Fairhaven man with dementia remains missing after a week

It’s been a week since an 87-year-old man with dementia left his home south of Fairhaven Park and vanished into the night wearing only a raincoat and slacks, and friends and family members are holding out hope that he or his body will be found.
Liberato “Bob” Trotta was last seen at his home near the 400 block of Chuckanut Drive North about 10 p.m. Feb. 20. He is described as white, about 5-foot-5 and 155 pounds. He is balding with white hair on the back and sides of his head, and a short full white beard. He was believed to be on foot, wearing a black raincoat, long-sleeve green shirt and dark-brown pants.
“It’s worth keeping your eyes open,” said Trotta’s wife, Christine Roberts. “(But) we’re 90 percent sure that we’re looking for a body at this point.”
Bellingham police couldn’t be reached for comment Monday, but Roberts said Monday she was told by authorities that there were no new leads over the weekend. Police issued a Silver Alert and officers, detectives and trained search-and-rescue personnel with dogs combed the area on Feb. 20 and 21.
Dogs lost a scent trail on 12th Street, near the bridge over Padden Creek, but trails in the area were searched extensively without result. Because of his medical condition, Trotta is unable to respond to anyone calling his name.
Friends and family have conducted their own searches, Roberts said, noting that she drove along Interstate 5 just Sunday but saw nothing.
Fliers were posted and a $1,000 reward is being offered, but no concrete tips were received, Roberts said.
Friend and neighbor Greg Doudna said Trotta is well-known in the Fairhaven shopping district from his work as a window washer over the past decade. Many businesses have posted fliers with Trotta’s photo, and friends and family members hope that a driver who may have given him a lift will contact police.
Meanwhile, weather has been cold overnight, with temperatures near or below freezing for several days, and occasional rain and snow.
“He has apparently hitch-hiked when he was younger, but his mind isn’t always in the here and now,” Roberts said.
Anyone with information regarding Trotta should call 911. Tips also can be phoned in at 360-778-8767.
