Phillips 66 contractor released from hospital after acid leak at Ferndale refinery

A Phillips 66 contractor who was hospitalized after an acid leak at the local refinery earlier this month has been released, Dennis Nuss, a company spokesman, said in an email.
The man was among seven workers – six contractors and a Phillips employee – taken to St. Joseph hospital after hydrofluoric acid was released at the refinery at 3901 Unick Road about 5 p.m. on Feb. 10, a Phillips statement said. The six others were released hours after being admitted.
The company has not released the man’s name or the nature of his injuries. The cause of the leak remains under investigation, Nuss said.
Kyle Mittan: 360-756-2803, @KyleMittan
