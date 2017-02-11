One Phillips 66 contract worker remains in hospital after gas leak at Ferndale refinery

One Phillips 66 refinery contractor remains at St. Joseph hospital after a gas leak at the Ferndale refinery on Friday night, Phillips 66 said in a statement Saturday.
The man was among seven workers – six contractors and a Phillips 66 employee – taken to St. Joseph after hydrofluoric acid was released at the refinery at 3901 Unick Road at about 5 p.m., Phillips’ statement said. The man’s condition and identity were not immediately available.
The other six patients were treated and released overnight, according to the statement and Rich Johnson, a Phillips spokesman.
“Our thoughts are with the hospitalized worker and his family,” the statement says. “The safety of the community, the environment and our people are of the utmost importance to our company and these priorities will guide our efforts as we investigate the cause of the accident.”
Crews with Whatcom County Fire District 7 responded to the spill, but only provided emergency medical services, said Division Chief Ben Boyko. The refinery’s own crews had contained the spill by the time District 7’s crews arrived.
The refinery sounded its all-clear alarm at 6:13 p.m., Phillips said.
This story will be updated.
Kyle Mittan: 360-756-2803, @KyleMittan
Comments