Four taken to hospital after Phillips refinery spill near Ferndale

Four people were taken to St. Joseph hospital Friday night following a spill at the Phillips 66 refinery.
The spill occurred about 5:45 p.m. at the refinery at 3901 Unick Road.
What was spilled wasn’t known early Friday, and Phillips couldn’t be reached for comment.
One person was taken immediately to the hospital, while three others were taken there for evaluation, said Assistant Chief Larry Hoffman of Whatcom County Fire District 7, which serves the Ferndale area.
Their conditions weren’t known Friday.
Hoffman said whatever was spilled was contained quickly.
“There was no threat to the public, to anybody in the area,” Hoffman said.
A horn was blown about 6:15 p.m., signaling the all clear for people to go back into the refinery
Few other details were available early Friday night.
The refinery is in the midst of a turnaround.
The refinery processes a variety of domestic and foreign crude oils, including Alaskan North Slope, Canadian and U.S. shale.
The 850-acre facility was built in 1954. More than 400 employees and on-site contractors work there, according to its website.
This story will be updated.
