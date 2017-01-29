Fearing coverage loss, two Whatcom families tell how Obamacare helped

1:26 Tiny houses are big because they're so small Pause

1:22 Commuter train crashes into FedEx truck

2:17 Amazon deliveries are now faster, and airborne

1:00 Kennewick police host 2017 Polar Plunge

4:36 Pete Carroll on Seahawks' belief entering offseason

1:37 Mother and daughter sought in Amber Alert found at Bellingham Catholic church

4:55 Cab driver doesn't recognize passenger, calls Elway greatest QB ever

2:16 White House ready to move forward with major pipeline projects

6:25 Prosecution gives opening statement in Jamison Rogayan rape trial