Is House Speaker Paul Ryan’s plan an unaffordable care act?

6:25 Prosecution gives opening statement in Jamison Rogayan rape trial Pause

1:59 VIDEO: How Mary Tyler Moore changed television

1:37 Mother and daughter sought in Amber Alert found at Bellingham Catholic church

3:05 Seattle Sounders open 2017 training camp

1:00 Kennewick police host 2017 Polar Plunge

3:07 You saw the crowds. Here are the voices of the Women's March.

4:55 Cab driver doesn't recognize passenger, calls Elway greatest QB ever

1:25 Trump goes to Mexico, doesn't ask them to pay for the wall

0:54 Just hop in your bright orange survival capsule if tsunami hits Washington