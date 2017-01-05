Local

Kmart store in Bellingham not on closure list

By Dave Gallagher

dgallagher@bhamherald.com

BELLINGHAM

Whatcom County has avoided another list of store closures by a national retailer.

Sears Holdings announced on Thursday that it was closing 108 Kmart and 42 Sears stores in order to stem losses. A Kmart store in Tacoma and the Sears store at the Alderwood Mall in Lynnwood were the only Washington state stores on the list.

Bellingham has a Kmart store at Sunset Square. The Sears store at Bellis Fair closed in January 2013. The Sears Hometown Store at 3548 Meridian St. is part of a separate company, having spun off of Sears Holdings in October 2012.

On Wednesday Macy’s announced a list of stores it was closing. The only Washington stores on Macy’s 65-store closure list were in Everett and Kelso.

Dave Gallagher: 360-715-2269, @BhamHeraldBiz

