Kmart store in Bellingham not on closure list

Whatcom County has avoided another list of store closures by a national retailer.
Sears Holdings announced on Thursday that it was closing 108 Kmart and 42 Sears stores in order to stem losses. A Kmart store in Tacoma and the Sears store at the Alderwood Mall in Lynnwood were the only Washington state stores on the list.
Bellingham has a Kmart store at Sunset Square. The Sears store at Bellis Fair closed in January 2013. The Sears Hometown Store at 3548 Meridian St. is part of a separate company, having spun off of Sears Holdings in October 2012.
On Wednesday Macy’s announced a list of stores it was closing. The only Washington stores on Macy’s 65-store closure list were in Everett and Kelso.
