Macy’s stores in Bellingham not on closure list

The Macy’s stores in Bellingham were not among the list of 68 stores slated for closure.
The company announced in a news release that it was closing 65 stores in early- to mid-2017 and that three were closed in late 2016. On the list for closures in 2017 include the 133,000-square-foot Macy’s in Everett. According to the news release, the Everett store has 109 employees. The Everett store and a store in Kelso were the only Washington locations on the list.
The closure of the 68 stores is part of a plan announced in August to close around 100 stores to improve cost efficiency for the company, according to the news release.
Macy’s has a 100,000-square-foot department store and a separate home store at Bellis Fair, as well as a furniture gallery at 4295 Meridian St.
