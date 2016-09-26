Cascade Mall gunman confesses to killing five people, according to police

Authorities say the gunman in the deadly Cascade Mall shooting last Friday took less than a minute to shoot all five victims, then left the store and fled in a car.
Arcan Cetin, 20, later told detectives told detectives who interviewed him that “he did bring the rifle into Macy’s and shot all 5 victims,” according to documents released Monday
Cetin made his first appearance Monday, Sept. 26 in Skagit County District Court. He faces five counts of premeditated murder and is being held on a $2 million bond. His public defender, Keith Tyne, made no statements.
Cetin’s stepfather, David Marshall, told reporters after the hearing that Cetin “has had mental health issues that we have been working on him with.” He didn’t provide specifics.
Marshall said he and Cetin’s mother “are totally devastated by what’s happened.”
According to charging documents, Cetin went to the mall Friday night, took a rifle from the trunk of his car and walked into a Macy’s store.
He shot the first teen victim, Sarai Lara, 16, of Mount Vernon, near some clothing racks. Then he walked to the cosmetics counter where “he encountered and shot the adult male victim, then shot three adult female victims,” the court documents said.
After shooting the five people, Cetin placed his Ruger rifle with a 25-round magazine on top of a cosmetics counter, left the store, entered a vehicle and fled the Cascade Mall.
Cetin was apprehended Saturday evening after a nearly 24-hour manhunt.
The victims were:
▪ Belinda Galde, a 64-year-old from Arlington who worked for Snohomish Count District Courts.
▪ Beatrice Dotson, 95, who was Belinda’s mother.
▪ Shayla Martin, 52, of Mount Vernon, a makeup artist at Macy’s.
▪ Chuck Eagan, a Boeing maintenance worker from Lake Stevens and father of two.
▪ Lara, a 16-year-old sophomore at Mount Vernon High School.
Cetin had a string of run-ins with the law in recent years, including charges he assaulted his stepfather. A neighbor described him as so “creepy, rude and obnoxious” that she kept a Taser by her front door.
On Sunday, investigators searched Cetin’s vehicle and the apartment complex Sunday and were seen carrying boxes from a rear, upstairs unit. The four-unit building was surrounded with yellow police tape. Detectives would not say what they found.
Amber Cathey, 21, lived in an apartment next to Cetin for the past three months and said she was so frightened by him that she complained to apartment management and kept a stun gun handy. Cathey told the Associated Press she blocked him on Snapchat after he sent her a photo of his crotch.
“He was really creepy, rude and obnoxious,” Cathey said. She said she would try to avoid him by walking the long way around to her apartment if she saw his car in the parking lot. The two were in high school together as well, and Cathey said he acted the same way then.
Court records show more than a half-dozen criminal cases in Island County alone since 2013.
Cetin immigrated to the U.S. from Turkey and is a legal permanent resident, officials said.
This story will be updated.
