DNR cuts chances of Cherry Point pier, honors Lummi Nation request to protect land

5:47 Bellingham man lives off the grid in self-made "gypsy wagon" Pause

1:16 U.S. Army Corps denies coal port permit

7:51 WWU librarian, English professor share their favorite children's and teen books of 2016

1:56 5 things to know: The proposed Gateway Pacific Terminal

2:55 Man accused in voyeurism of preteen girl in Bellingham Kmart bathroom

1:36 The worst red-light runners in 2016

1:47 Obama to Americans: 'It has been the privilege of my life to serve as your president'

1:47 Michael Bennett thinks Seahawks are A-OK for the playoffs

2:17 Amazon deliveries are now faster, and airborne