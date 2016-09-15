State could put cutout for proposed Cherry Point coal terminal in aquatic reserve

The state Department of Natural Resources will consider incorporating an area set aside for the proposed Gateway Pacific Terminal into the Cherry Point Aquatic Reserve after a request from Lummi Nation earlier this week.
On Monday, Sept. 12, Lummi requested DNR reevaluate an area that was left out of the reserve when it was put together for the then-proposed terminal, which would be the largest coal terminal in North America.
In May, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers denied GPT a needed permit because it would impact Lummi Nation’s treaty-protected fishing rights, and DNR followed suit, denying a separate lease application because the federal permit hadn’t been obtained.
“The Lummi Indian Business Council cited those treaty rights in asking Commissioner of Public Lands Peter Goldmark to include the terminal’s cutout in the reserve’s boundaries,” DNR announced in a statement Thursday, Sept. 15.
When the Cherry Point management plan was made, DNR drew lines around existing or proposed agreements to use state-owned aquatic lands in or next to the reserve, according to the the DNR statement. One of those was for Gateway Pacific Terminal.
The process of amending the reserve could take a few months, and will have to go through a public review through a State Environmental Policy Act (SEPA) process, said Joe Smillie, a DNR spokesman.
Over the next few weeks the agency will put together a committee of technical experts to work on the amendment, and more information about the public input process will be made available, Smillie said.
“We haven’t done this before, this type of amendment,” Smillie said. “We’re expecting it to take two or three months.”
Goldmark has the final decision on any boundary change, the DNR news release states.
“Our decision to consider the Lummi request is consistent with the Army Corps’ determination,” Goldmark said in the announcement. “We respect the efforts of the Lummi people to maintain their treaty fishing rights.”
This story is developing and will be updated.
Samantha Wohlfeil: 360-715-2274, @SAWohlfeil
