Lynden man guilty of manslaughter in Father’s Day shooting that killed Alyssa Smith, jury finds

2:55 Man accused in voyeurism of preteen girl in Bellingham Kmart bathroom Pause

0:46 Fire damages second-story bedroom in Lynden home

1:19 See the fire and damage it caused at a Bellingham comics store

2:03 Woman tells her story of DUI arrest to prevent others from drinking and driving

1:15 Whatcom County first responders find gifts for kids at annual Shop with a Cop

0:34 View of a Bellingham snowfall from atop the Herald Building

1:22 More snow causes hazardous driving in Whatcom County

1:52 Time-lapse video shows the new Happy Valley Elementary School being built

2:45 Understanding the Electoral College: 'A process not a place'