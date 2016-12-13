Jury starts deliberating in Ferndale stray bullet shooting trial

Jurors began deliberating Tuesday in the trial of a Lynden man accused of firing a stray AK-47 bullet that struck and killed Alyssa Smith, 23.
Over the past two weeks the jury heard witnesses describe how Nickolas Adam Zylstra, 34, and four of his friends shot guns at targets at a gravel bar of the Nooksack River, off Lattimore Road. On the other side of the river a round from an AK-47 rifle struck a woman at a Father’s Day barbecue on June 16, 2013.
That night Alyssa Christine Smith, of Ferndale, died from a gunshot wound to the chest. She was 23.
Zylstra was charged with manslaughter in the first degree. A jury of seven women and five men will decide if he fired the bullet that killed Smith, and if so, whether he was shooting the rifle in a reckless way.
Jurors heard closing arguments this week.
See earlier trial coverage here and here.
This story will be updated.
Caleb Hutton: 360-715-2276, @bhamcaleb
Comments