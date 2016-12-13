Bellingham, several county schools closed again Tuesday

SeveralWhatcom County school district canceled classes again Tuesday as wintry conditions left many roads covered in compact snow and ice, making travel for school buses and others hazardous.
Schools in Bellingham, Blaine, Ferndale and Meridian are closed Tuesday and others – including Lynden, Lynden Christian, Mount Baker and Nooksack Valley – will start two hours late, with buses on snow routes.
Among private schools, Assumption Catholic, St. Paul’s Academy, and Whatcom Hills Waldorf School will not hold classes Tuesday.
Though no additional snow was reported overnight, several roads remain covered in compact snow and ice. It’s not going away soon, either – Tuesday’s forecast calls for daytime temperatures in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Lows will dip into the teens in many parts of the county Tuesday night, with north winds easing to 10 to 15 mph.
Wednesday calls for much of the same – daytime temperatures in the lower to mid 30s, with lows Wednesday in the low 20s.
This story will be updated.
TIPS FOR DRIVERS
▪ Clear your windshield and all vehicle windows before driving.
▪ Drive only when you really need to.
▪ Use slower speeds and accelerate more slowly.
▪ Allow extra time to reach your destination.
▪ Use your headlights (even if you can see well; lights help other drivers see you).
▪ Leave extra room between you and the vehicle in front of you.
Check the Washington State Department of Transportation’s winter driving page at wsdot.com/winter/.
