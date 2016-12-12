Several Whatcom schools closed after overnight snowfall

Several Whatcom County schools canceled classes Monday after an overnight snowfall left roads treacherous – and more may be on the way.
Blaine, Ferndale, Lummi Nation, Lynden, Meridian, Mount Baker and Nooksack Valley are closed and after-school activities are canceled.
Bellingham schools planned to start two hours late, with buses on snow routes. For details, go to bellinghamschools.org. Assumption Catholic School and Whatcom Hills Waldorf School in Bellingham also planned to start two hours late.
Bellingham Technical College and Whatcom Community College will be on a two-hour delay.
And it may not get any better. Though warming temperatures melted much of last week’s snow in Bellingham and to the south, snow returned overnight and may dump up to 2 inches Monday.
The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory in effect until 10 a.m., with more snow and windy conditions forecast for Monday morning, then partly sunny skies with a slight chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Daytime highs are expected to reach the mid 30s, with a north wind of 20 to 30 miles per hour, gusting to 40 mph.
That’s ahead of freezing conditions expected later this week, when overnight lows will dip into the teens.
This story will be updated.
TIPS FOR DRIVERS
▪ Clear your windshield and all vehicle windows before driving.
▪ Drive only when you really need to.
▪ Use slower speeds and accelerate more slowly.
▪ Allow extra time to reach your destination.
▪ Use your headlights (even if you can see well, lights help other drivers see you).
▪ Leave extra room between you and the vehicle in front of you.
Check the Washington State Department of Transportation’s winter driving page at wsdot.com/winter/.
