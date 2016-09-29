Explosion at school forces Blaine to move Lynden volleyball match

All on-campus sporting events at Blaine High School on Thursday, Sept. 29, have been rescheduled, according to vice principal and athletic director Wayne Vezzetti, after an explosion in an electrical room at the high school on Wednesday night, Sept. 28, forced the closure of the city’s public schools. No injuries were reported from the explosion.
The Borderites’ varsity, junior varsity and C-team matches originally scheduled for Thursday night against Lynden have been moved to Monday, Oct. 3.
“They’re testing everything to make sure it’s all alright, and they don’t want anybody around when they’re doing that,” Vezzetti said.
Since Blaine plays its home soccer games offsite at Pipeline Fields, Vezzetti said, Thursday’s game against the Lions scheduled for 4:30 p.m. was to be held as scheduled.
Blaine’s football game at Anacortes on Friday, Sept. 30, also is not expected to be impacted, Vezzetti said.
