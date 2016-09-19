Fire closes WorkSource Whatcom employment office in Bellingham

WorkSource Whatcom’s downtown office was closed Monday, Sept. 19, because of a fire that damaged its building at 101 Prospect St. about 1:40 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18.
A 911 caller reported an outside fire, an alarm that quickly was changed to a structure fire as flames apparently spread inside the building.
Damage was evident Monday morning as a window was sealed with plywood and the building showed scorch marks from the sidewalk to the window. The front of the building was cordoned off with yellow tape. A call to the local WorkSource office went unanswered early Monday.
WorkSource Whatcom is part of WorkSourceWA, a statewide partnership of government and nonprofit agencies that advertise jobs and training for both job-seekers and employers. Its local office has a career center to assist job-seekers with skills such as resumes and interviewing.
Several small outside fires have been reported recently in Bellingham, and two incidents from Wednesday, Sept. 14, were being investigated as arson by Bellingham Police. In one case, a fire was set in the driver’s seat of a parked car in the 1400 block alley between State and Forest streets.
This story will be updated.
Robert Mittendorf: 360-756-2805, @BhamMitty
Comments