Two downtown Bellingham fires being investigated as arson

Authorities are investigating two downtown Bellingham fires as arson, with one fire destroying a car late Wednesday, Sept. 14.
Both fires were about 100 feet apart in the 1500 block alley between State and Forest streets, said Bellingham Police Lt. Bob Vander Yacht. Bellingham firefighters doused both a small trash can fire and a burning 2001 Pontiac Grand Am.
“The driver’s side window was down and the fire was lit on the driver’s seat,” Vander Yacht said.
The car was a total loss because of its age, he said.
