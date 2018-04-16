This new business at the old Costco building will have some jumping for joy

The old Costco building on Meridian Street is getting one more tenant that is geared toward fun.
Summit Trampoline Park announced it was taking the final empty space in the former Costco building at 4299 Meridian St. It's about 21,500 square feet and is in the northwest part of the building, near PetSmart.
The park is expected to be ready by October and will have a more than 100 interconnected trampolines. Activities will include a ninja course, a course based on the television show "Wipeout," a rock wall, basketball dunking area and an area for smaller children, said Dave Jones, owner of the Bellingham facility. It will also have plenty of rooms for group events, including birthday parties.
With the addition of the trampoline park, the building is now full. HomeGoods and Sierra Trading Post are scheduled to have grand openings at 8 a.m. on April 29 while Hobby Lobby is planning for a June opening.
This will be the first U.S. facility for Summit Trampoline Park Group, which has parks around the world, including the Dominican Republic, Chile, Panama, Uruguay and Columbia.
The company plans to hire more than 30 people for part-time work as well as several people for full-time positions..
Jones believes the park will be a good addition to the building, giving parents an option to drop children off while they go shopping or run other errands in the area. Jones said the space as it is positioned is probably better suited as something like a trampoline facility rather than another retail store.
"There are precious few places in Bellingham that work as a trampoline park," said Jones, who lives in Ferndale and operates another trampoline facility in Marysville. He added that this facility will be well designed and people can just drop in seven days a week to do some jumping.
For details about Summit Trampoline Park Group, visit summittrampolinepark.com. Details about the Bellingham facility will be posted online later, Jones said.
Comments