Hobby Lobby now has an opening date for its Bellingham store

Hobby Lobby will open a little later than the other tenants in the former Costco building on Meridian Street.
According to its website, Hobby Lobby is aiming for a Monday, June 4 opening of its Bellingham store. The other two stores, HomeGoods and Sierra Trading Post, have scheduled grand openings for 8 a.m. on Sunday, April 29. The building is at 4313 Meridian St.
According to original documents submitted to the city planning department, Hobby Lobby will occupy 61,640 square feet of retail space, Home Goods will take 27,185 square feet and Sierra will take 22,782 square feet. A fourth space of 21,551 square feet in the northwest side of the building does not have a tenant listed.
Hobby Lobby is a national arts-and-crafts retailer with more than 800 stores and about 32,000 employees, according to its website. Headquartered in Oklahoma City, the company boasts a 9.2 million square-foot manufacturing and distribution facility. The company started in 1970 with a $600 loan to David and Barbara Green, according to the company website.
HomeGoods and Sierra Trading Post are operated by TJX, which owns a variety of national retail chains including TJ Maxx and Marshalls. Home Goods offers a wide variety of home decor products, including furniture, lighting, rugs, bedding, bath and outdoor products. The stores receive shipments every week, according to its website. Sierra Trading Post offers discount prices for outdoor clothes and equipment. According to the company website it also offers home and pet products, as well as gardening and patio products.
