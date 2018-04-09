While some business are relocating, this Bellingham sweet favorite is expanding

Plenty of business activity continues to take place in Whatcom County. Here's a look at the latest:
Bellingham's Bayside Coin & Jewelry is moving from Barkley Village to 1732 Iowa St. In a Facebook post, the company said it is planning to reopen in its new space sometime this week.
Firefly Lounge, which is going into the former Green Frog space at 1015 N. State St., is planning to reopen on April 20. Details about the live music venue can be found on its Facebook page.
The Olive Garden has submitted building permit applications to remodel its lobby, bar and dining areas at 4276 Meridian St.
Pure Bliss has submitted a building permit application to expand its Bellingham dessert restaurant next door into 1426 Cornwall Ave., which is home to Chocolate Necessities & Gelato. Chocolate Necessities submitted permits earlier this year to go into a space in the nearby Crown Plaza building.
DigtalSoaps, known for its geek novelty soaps, is closing on May 1. Owner Chrystal Doucette said in a news release that she plans on using the skills she's learned in product development and market for other companies.
The company is known for making a variety of gaming-themed shaped soaps, including consoles and game replicas. The company is having a closeout sale on its website cleangeeks.com.
State Street Thrift & Vintage at 1051 N. State St. in Bellingham announced on its Facebook page that it is closing at the end of April. The store has begun a variety of progressive sales for the rest of the month.
No doubt because it was a hit the last time around, Applebee's has brought back its Dollarita special for the month of April. For $1, customers over 21 can get a margarita in its restaurants throughout Washington.
Villa Italian Kitchen, which has a restaurant at Bellis Fair mall, announced that it has started an online ordering catering service. For a minimum order of $75, customers can have the food and utensils delivered to their workplace. Details can be found on its Villa Italian Kitchen Catering website.
