Here's what's coming up on the Bellingham restaurant scene.

By Dave Gallagher

March 19, 2018 10:14 AM

Here are some signs of new restaurants coming this spring:

A Bellingham building permit application was submitted to put in a new restaurant at 215 W. Holly St., near the Black Sheep bar. The restaurant name listed on the building permit is Mix it Up Tasty.

A building permit also was submitted for a new dessert dining restaurant for Chocolate Necessitiesat 1408 Commercial St., in the Crown Plaza building.

One other project in the building permit process is Good Local Brews, a taphouse that will be sharing space with Goods Produce & Nursery at 2620 Northwest Ave.

Dave Gallagher

