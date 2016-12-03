Find out where this Bellingham brewery is opening a new taproom

For those who have patiently waited for Menace Brewing to get back to making beer, the wait is almost over.
The company is in the home stretch of putting in a larger brewery and taproom at 2529 Meridian St., in the former Meridian Collision car repair building in the Fountain District.
The tanks are in place and should be brewing beer at the end of next month, said Tom Raden, who operates the business with Benjamin Buccarelli.
In the taproom, the brewery will have four beers on tap, selling pints and growlers. A food truck also will be nearby. The Meridian Street brewery is bigger than Menace’s original space in Ferndale.
Raden said they envision the taproom as being a neighborhood hangout with some similarities to the company’s other business, The Local Public House at 1427 Railroad Ave. It serves a variety of beers from the Cascadia region, particularly those brewed in Whatcom County.
Menace Brewing got its start in 2011, producing small batches. Raden said they like to experiment when it comes to beer, but many have a Northwest style. After establishing The Local in 2013, they quickly found they needed to expand and added a taproom.
Going into a building long known as an auto body shop has some advantages for a brewery and taproom. With a big garage door, the building will have an area for a beer garden during the summer. Customers also will discover the bar top was formerly a bowling lane.
Given the work that still needs to be done, the owners don’t have an exact opening date yet. The best way to get updates is on Menace’s Facebook page.
OTHER TIDBITS
Joe’s Professional Golf Lab & Indoor Golf Center announced on its website that it is having a closing business sale. The sale of equipment and other items will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Dec. 10. Al Koch, who opened the golf center with Joe Holdridge, is hosting the sale. Holdridge died in June after an 11-month battle with brain cancer. … Cosmic Comics, which was damaged by fire in September, scheduled a grand reopening for Saturday, according to its Facebook page. The store is at 1905 Cornwall Ave., near Bellingham High School. … Skylark’s Hidden Cafe has created a menu for the nearby Stones Throw Brewery, according to a Facebook post. Customers can order from the menu by calling it in and get tableside food service every day from noon to close. … An upholstery and carpet cleaning business based in Oak Harbor is now offering services in Whatcom County. Bakerview Chem-Dry is part of a franchise that is tied to Island Chem-Dry. Details can be found at islandchemdry.com or by calling 360-720-2551. … A liquor license application was submitted to sell beer and wine for Stoneycreek, a glassware store at 4833 Guide Meridian. The applicants are Melissa and Mark Ambler. … An all-purpose seasoning that was made popular in a Canadian restaurant at Niagara Falls is now available in Whatcom County. Lisa Campbell of Bellingham, who founded Mr. Frank’s Spice Co., is producing 8-ounce containers of the seasoning her father Frank Postl created for his restaurant, Frank’s Steak House and Tavern. The seasoning is now available at the Sudden Valley Market and online.
