Bellingham comic book store getting back to business after fire

A local comic book and gaming store is nearly back on track after a fire did major damage to the business.
Cosmic Comics at 1905 Cornwall Ave. was damaged by a fire in the early morning hours of Sept. 26.
An investigation continues into what started the fire, which also damaged an apartment unit and Corry’s Fine Dry Cleaning. Corry’s was able to reopen but Cosmic Comics ended up with water and smoke damage requiring some remodeling – new floor, paint job – said Brad McArtor, a manager at the store.
As the remodel nears completion, the store reopened this week to host a liquidation sale of products damaged by the fire. Some of the items are listed up to 75 percent off, with single-issue comic books selling for $1 each. The condition of the products ranges from very damaged to “mostly OK,” McArtor said, adding that the products are consumer items that aren’t collectibles. Most of the collectible items were not damaged, he said.
The store plans to have the liquidation sale at least through the end of this week. Once the sale is complete, the store will close as it brings in new product and puts the finishing touches on the remodel. It is planning to have a grand re-opening party in early December, McArtor said.
After the fire McArtor said the store received a tremendous number of offers of help and support from the community. Those people were directed to a GoFundMe account to help the apartment tenant displaced by the fire. Others have come in to help paint and do other work to get the place cleaned up, McArtor said.
Customers will notice a different look in terms of design once the store reopens. The store will also have a big screen television that will list information about gaming tournaments and other events.
During the remodel employees were busy keeping some aspects of the business going, including delivering special orders to its customers. The company also donated comic books to a Comics4Kids, which has the mission of improving literacy and fostering creativity through comics, said Pete Redpath, who also manages the store.
For updates on the business and its reopening plans, visit its Facebook page.
Dave Gallagher: 360-715-2269, @BhamHeraldBiz
Comments