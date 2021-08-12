Intense heat and smoke are starting to have these impacts on Whatcom County

This is a developing story. Check back to bellinghamherald.com for updates.

Intense heat and smoke have settled over Whatcom County, resulting in record-matching temperatures and service closures.

The temperature at Bellingham International Airport hit 99 degrees on Thursday afternoon, Aug. 12, matching the all-time record temperature set during June’s heat wave.

At the same time, air quality reached unhealthy conditions in Bellingham, Lynden and the Kendall area as of noon on Thursday, according to the Northwest Clean Air Agency.

The COVID-19 testing site at Bellingham International Airport closed for the day on Thursday afternoon due to “high temperatures and poor air quality,” according to a news release by the Whatcom County Health Department. Northwest Laboratory, the organization that operates the site, will decide whether or not to resume testing tomorrow morning. The Health Department asks anyone with COVID-19 symptoms to isolate at home.

Other providers are still offering testing services. These locations can be found at www.TestDirectly.com/Whatcom.