Record heat wave breaks Bellingham’s all-time mark for hottest temperature

The record-breaking heat wave Whatcom County has endured the past few days is now officially the hottest Bellingham has ever seen. And we’re likely not done yet.

As of 3:15 p.m. Monday, June 28, the National Weather Service recorded a temperature of 99 degrees at Bellingham International Airport — three degrees hotter than the previous all-time record of 96 set July 29, 2009.

Add that to the list of records already broken in the past four days:

▪ Highest temperature June 25 — 85 degrees, beating the previous record of 84 set in 2017.

▪ Highest temperature June 26 — 95 degrees, beating the previous record of 83 set in 2015.

▪ Highest temperature June 27 — 95 degrees, beating the previous record of 87 set in 2015.

▪ Highest temperature June 28 — 99 degrees (unofficial), beating the previous record of 84 set in 1995.

▪ High temperature in the month of June — 99 degrees (unofficial), beating the previous record of 93 set on June 9, 1955.

Bellingham and all of Whatcom County remain under an Excessive Heat Warning until 11 p.m. Tuesday, June 29, according to the National Weather Service Seattle bureau. The area also is under a Red Flag Warning until 11 p.m. Monday, due to extremely high fire danger caused by the hot, dry weather.

Temperatures are expected to cool to near 70 Monday night, according to the forecast. Bellingham is forecast to reach 84 Tuesday, as temperatures across the region begin to cool, though still remain above normal, through the rest of the week and into the holiday weekend, with highs upper 70s to lower 80s.