The Northwest Washington Fair expects big crowds this year. Here’s how to make the most of it

The Northwest Washington Fair returns on Thursday, Aug. 12, after a year away, and organizers are gearing up for a big crowd.

“Our predictions are based on the experience of other fairs, and that has shown that people are excited to get out,” said Jim Baron, the fair’s manager. “So, we are expecting big crowds.”

This year, the fair has been extended to 10 days, rather than the usual six, in an effort to give community members a chance to make up for lost time from last year. This revamped schedule adds a full weekend to the fair schedule and is the first time the event will be held on a Sunday. Organizers are taking the opportunity to hold a community-wide church service in the grandstands on Sunday, Aug. 15, at 9 a.m. Entrance to the fair before 10 a.m. on Sunday will be free, and attendees can even leave the park, get a stamp on their hand and return later in the day.

Also new this year is a free app, called Northwest Washington Fair, to download that gives attendees information about when and where important events are occurring. For example, the app will provide updates on the pig and cow maternity wards, where folks can see animals being born.

Although COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are ticking up in Whatcom County, fairgoers will experience a relatively normal event. Masks are not required, but staff will be required to stay home if they are sick. Organizers have been keeping an eye on local case numbers, but at a certain point in the event planning process, it becomes more and more difficult to make major changes, Baron said.

“There has not been any reason for us to reconsider. You get to a point of commitment,” Baron said. “Our hope is that we don’t get a spike and that it’s a safe environment for people.”

The heat also presents a potential challenge for attendees, with temperatures climbing into the 90s in the next few days. There will be plenty of hydration opportunities around the park for fairgoers, but staff health is Baron’s main concern, since employees often cannot get out of the sun for long periods of time. Fair organizers will be checking on staff regularly and providing them with plenty of cold water, Baron said. There will be fans and misters in the barns to keep animals cool.

“Heat is hard on animals,” he said. “But the thing is that whether they’re at home or at the fair, it’s hard on them.”

The fairgrounds have parking lots, but Baron advises potential attendees to also look for free parking at local churches in downtown Lynden or along the street. Several shuttles will be running between these locations and the fairgrounds, and he expects there won’t be a wait of more than a few minutes.

General admission for a single day is $12, with tickets for those between 6 and 12 years old costing $8 and tickets for those 62 and older costing $10. A season pass granting admission for all 10 days is $35.

Fair headliners include musical ventriloquist Darci Lynne, who will perform on Wednesday, Aug. 18, and Nelly, who will perform on Thursday, Aug. 19.