It ‘cooled off’ to 67 overnight. Here’s where Whatcom temperatures are headed Sunday

William Toensing and Angela Hendrickson float in Bellingham Bay to attempt to escape the oppressive heat at Taylor Dock in Boulevard Park on Saturday afternoon June 26, in Bellingham. “We have the blinds down and fans on, but wish we had air conditioning” Hendrickson said, “but we’re down here chilling out.” For The Bellingham Herald

Bellingham’s low temperature for Sunday, June 27, was recorded at 5 a.m., when it was 67 degrees.

By 9 a.m., the temperature was 83, with a heat index of 87.

Much of western Washington will suffer dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures in the 100s to up to 115 degrees Sunday and Monday, according to the National Weather Service. The excessive heat warning continues until 9 p.m. Monday, June 28.

The unprecedented heat with record high temperatures will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities and for the elderly and those without air conditioning.

“Nighttime relief from the heat will be significantly reduced in urban areas. Overnight lows are expected to be in the low to mid-70s by Sunday night,” the weather service advised.

Bellingham’s 66-year-old record high for the month of June (93 degrees set June 9, 1955) fell Saturday, June 6, at Bellingham International Airport topping out at 94 degrees at 2:53 p.m., with a heat index of 99.

Sunday may best the nearly 12-year-old record for the highest temperature ever recorded in Bellingham, which is 96 degrees on July 29, 2009.

Boundary Bay Brewery in Bellingham closed its restaurant Sunday due to the excessive heat warning. “While operating in a historic building has its charms, you can imagine how hot it gets on warmer summer days — especially in our uniquely small kitchen,” it posted on Facebook. It continued to offer pizza, salads and drink service 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. in the beer garden.

Mambo Italiano also posted that it will close Sunday and Monday, saying “we are unequipped for this type of weather in our restaurant.”

To stay cool and safe, the National Weather Service advises:

“Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles.

“In the mountains, significant hazards are possible on and near snow fields and glaciers where extra caution is advised.

“On the lakes and waterways, an increase in water-related accidents with cold water shock and drownings can be prevented by wearing your life-jacket and keeping extra flotation devices with you when you are out on the water.

“Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Consider canceling outdoor activities during the afternoon and early evening hours--the hottest part of the day.

“Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heatstroke. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.”

For Whatcom County residents looking for public air-conditioned buildings, Bellingham officials shared these options:

▪ The Bellingham High School cafeteria at 2020 Cornwall Ave. will be open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Monday, offering air-conditioned indoor space and water.

▪ Whatcom Transportation Authority buildings: The downtown Bellingham station will have air conditioning, bottled water and indoor water fountains. The bottled water is available 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Monday.

At the Cordata station, bottled water is available 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Monday.

The bus is fare-free until Thursday, July 1, and can be used to reach cooling stations and other community resources.

▪ Libraries: The Bellingham Public Library at 210 Central Ave. does not have air conditioning, but will be offering water 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday.

Air-conditioned indoor spaces are available at all Whatcom County Library system location locations during open hours. In addition, bottled water will be available at the branches in Deming, North Fork (Kendall), Sumas, Everson and Lynden during open hours through Monday. See locations and hours at wcls.org/info.

▪ In addition to local government efforts, Lighthouse Mission Ministries will have water, sunscreen, covered outdoor areas and air-conditioned indoor areas available to anyone at its Base Camp shelter, 1530 Cornwall Ave.

The Lynden Chamber of Commerce posted on Facebook that the Lynden Community Senior Center is open from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday and 1 p.m. t0 7 p.m. Monday with the air conditioning on.