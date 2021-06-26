Cool off at one of these Whatcom County beaches

This weekend’s heat wave calls for — yes, you guessed it — a day at the beach. Whether you’re craving a couple of hours of lying in the sun, cooling off in the water or tide-pooling, Whatcom County’s nearly 130 miles of saltwater shoreline has you covered.

Here’s our list of the best local beaches to visit this weekend and all summer long.

To check the tides, go to tides.net/washington.

Locust Beach

Where: 909 Marine Drive, Bellingham.

When: Dawn to dusk daily.

Locust Beach offers rocky shores at high tide and sandy ones at low tide. It’s an ideal location for long walks on the beach, skimboarding, kiteboarding, wading in the water and looking out over the bay. The walk down to the beach, which includes some steep stairs going downhill, takes about 7 minutes.

There are no restrooms.

Teddy Bear Cove

Where: 1467 Chuckanut Drive, Bellingham.

When: 8 a.m. to dusk daily.

Couple your beach day with a short hike to Teddy Bear Cove, a popular spot boasting unique white sands. (Fun fact: The white sands are caused by crushed clamshells dating back centuries.) The hike to the beach is 1.3 miles, well worth it for the views you’re greeted with when you arrive at the coast. Teddy Bear Cove is also known as a hotspot for bioluminescence, caused by glow-in-the-dark plankton, during mid- to late summer.

Portable restrooms are available at the North Chuckanut Mountain Trailhead.

Birch Bay State Park

Where: 5105 Helweg Road, Blaine.

When: 6:30 a.m. to dusk daily.

Enjoy views of the North Cascades mountains and Canadian Gulf Islands from the shoreline of Birch Bay State Park. The 664-acre park offers slightly warmer water for swimming than other spots along the Whatcom County shoreline due to its location on the bay. The rocky beach is also a good spot to sail, paddleboard, watch great blue herons and dig for clams in the mudflats at low tide.

People enjoy the view of the water at Birch Bay State Park on Wednesday, June 17, in Blaine. Warren Sterling The Bellingham Herald

Amenities include restrooms and picnic areas. You will need a Discover Pass to park in the lot, which costs $10 a day or $30 a year if you buy it at an automated machine on site. Through outside vendors, the cost is $11.50 or $35 respectively.

Marine Park

Where: 100 Harris Avenue, Bellingham.

When: Dawn to dusk daily.

This 1.9-acre waterfront park in Fairhaven is easy to access from the city and even easier to enjoy. The Port of Bellingham’s website describes its gentle, sloping beach as ideal for building sandcastles, kayaking and beachcombing. It’s the ideal spot for fans of marine life, offering those who are lucky enough a peek at crabs, fish, snails and more during low tide.

Amenities include restrooms, a covered picnic area and big trees for shade.

Wildcat Cove at Larrabee State Park

Where: 245 Chuckanut Drive, Bellingham.

When: 6:30 a.m. to dusk.

For those more interested in exploration than just relaxation, try Wildcat Cove, which sits on the mile and a half of coastline in Larrabee State Park. The spot has picturesque views of Samish Bay and the San Juan Islands and is known for its treasure trove of marine critters at low tide, often attracting families. The beach is both sandy and rocky, depending on where you are.

There are restrooms and a boat launch in Larrabee State Park near Wildcat Cove. You will need a Discover Pass to park in the lot, which costs $10 a day or $30 a year if you buy it at an automated machine on site. Through outside vendors, the cost is $11.50 or $35 respectively.

Birds feed at low tide at Birch Bay State Park on Wednesday, June 17, 2021, in Blaine. Warren Sterling The Bellingham Herald