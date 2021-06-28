Impact from Whatcom County’s record heat wave beginning to be seen, as well as felt

This is a developing story. Check back to bellinghamherald.com for updates.

You and your family are not the only ones feeling the effects of Whatcom County’s record heat wave.

Even the roads aren’t immune to the extreme temperatures, as the Washington State Patrol and Washington State Department of Transportation had to close State Route 544 near Everson due to buckling of the pavement caused by the heat.

Trooper Rocky Oliphant first tweeted about the problem with the road at 8:31 p.m. Sunday, June 27, saying the buckled pavement was “unsafe for travel.”

The roadway remained closed between mileposts 7 and 8 Monday morning, June 28, WSDOT tweeted. Detour routes had been set up around the area, utilizing Mission Road and Robinson Street.

“Our maintenance crews are working on it and hope to have the road back open by afternoon,” the tweet read.

The Mount Baker Highway was also closed at Wells Creek Road (milepost 40) due to fallen trees blocking all lanes of travel, another WSDOT tweet reported. A follow up tweet at 8:16 a.m. said the road had been reopened.

Also as of Monday morning:

▪ St. Joseph hospital in Bellingham reported it was treating three patients in the Emergency Department for heat-related issues. That comes after the hospital had five patients treated in the Emergency Department Sunday, one who was admitted.

▪ Puget Sounds Energy’s power outage map showed five outages in Whatcom County impacting approximately 60 customers.

▪ Since Sunday afternoon, Whatcom County firefighters responded to five outside fires, according to the PulsePoint app, but they were only on scene for more than an hour at one of them. They also responded for two water rescues.

▪ Heat-related calls for service, as a whole, were up Sunday, Bellingham Fire Department spokesperson Dustin Michaelis told The Bellingham Herald. Though he didn’t have firm numbers yet, he said crews reported that they were “pretty busy.” “A lot of its was for our older population that have been affected by the heat,” Michaelis said. “Many don’t have air conditioning, especially in some apartments and adult living facilities in the area.”

Monday’s forecast

The National Weather Service in Seattle is currently predicting temperatures to reach 101 degrees in Bellingham Monday.

If it does, it will be the first time on record that Bellingham has reached triple-digit temperatures. The previous recorded high temperature was 96 degrees in 2009.

Inland portions of the county are forecast to reach even higher temperatures, according to the weather service — 109 in Lynden and Deming, 110 in Everson and 112 in Sumas on Monday. Even the Mt. Baker Ski Area is forecast to reach 93 Monday.

An excessive heat warning for all of Whatcom County remains in place through 11 p.m. Tuesday, while a red flag warning for high fire danger was issued for between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. Monday.

“Another record-breaking day of heat lies ahead for Western Washington,” NWS Seattle tweeted Monday morning. “Along with this, high fire danger is expected today along and east of I-5 as conditions remain dry and easterly winds increase this afternoon. Use extreme caution today!”

Lows Monday evening are expected to reach the low 70s, as temperatures are forecast to ease a bit but remain above normal, according to the weather service, as highs Tuesday should range from 84 in Bellingham to 90 in Sumas. Temperatures the rest of the week should range from the high 70s in Bellingham to lower 80s elsewhere in the county.

Cooling off

The city of Ferndale and Whatcom County Fire District 7 will offer an opportunity to “Get Hosed by a Fire Truck” Monday afternoon.

Fire trucks will be “hosing down anyone who wants to get wet” at 4 p.m. Monday at Pioneer Park, according to a city of Ferndale Facebook post.

The city also will be passing out free water and ice, according to the post.

Record weekend heat

The city hit 95 degrees, with a heat index of 101, by 4 p.m. Sunday topping the highest recorded temperature in the month of June.

Bellingham first topped the 66-year-old record high for the month of June (93 degrees set June 9, 1955) just before 3 p.m. Saturday, June 26, at 94 degrees with a heat index of 99.

Readings at Abbotsford International Airport used for northern Whatcom County hit 104 degrees, with a heat index of 110, by 4 p.m. Sunday.

The unprecedented heat with record high temperatures will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities and for the elderly and those without air conditioning.

Boundary Bay Brewery in Bellingham closed its restaurant Sunday due to the excessive heat warning. “While operating in a historic building has its charms, you can imagine how hot it gets on warmer summer days — especially in our uniquely small kitchen,” it posted on Facebook. It continued to offer pizza, salads and drink service 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. in the beer garden.

Mambo Italiano also posted that it will close Sunday and Monday, saying “we are unequipped for this type of weather in our restaurant.”

