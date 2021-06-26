Whatcom County: How ... hot ... is ... it? One record down.

This is a developing story. Check back to bellinghamherald.com for updates.

The National Weather Service reports hot temperatures for Saturday, June 6. How hot?

Record hot: Bellingham’s 66-year-old record high for the month of June (93 degrees set June 9, 1955) has been met.

▪ Sumas, Everson, Nooksack (Abbotsford International Airport): 95 degrees at 2:10 p.m., with a heat index of 102.

▪ Ferndale: 102 degrees at 2:15 p.m., with a heat index of 106.

▪ Bellingham (Bellingham International Airport): 93 degrees at 2:15 p.m., with a heat index of 98.

And, it’s going to get hotter.

Sunday and Monday, June 27-28, are now forecast by the National Weather Service to be in the high 90s-100s.

Little relief is expected during the night hours as lows will remain high. Temperatures will remain above average in the extended forecast, through July 4.

“The hottest temperatures remain from Everson up the Sumas Valley where current models put temperatures up over 100 on Sunday and Monday,” John Gargett wrote in the county’s update. He’s the deputy director of the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office, Division of Emergency Management.

Temperatures in the Bellingham area are now forecast by the National Weather Service to reach 100 on Monday. Whatcom County’s coastal areas will be slightly cooler, with highs in the high 80s to low 90s.