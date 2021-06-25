Beat this weekend’s heat wave at these Whatcom County swimming holes

Temperatures are forecast to climb into the mid to upper 90s this weekend in Bellingham as a record-breaking heatwave torches much of the Pacific Northwest.

Lucky for Bellingham and Whatcom County residents, there are plenty of options for free swimming in the area.

The Whatcom County Health Department advises the public not to swim in Wiser Lake in Lynden or allow their pets to swim in or drink the water. Microcystin, a toxin produced by algae, has been detected in the lake at levels that could be harmful to people or animals.

Here’s where to find a refreshing escape from the sweltering weather:

Lake Padden

Where: 4882 Samish Way, Bellingham.

When: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

Lake Padden Park is a Bellingham classic, known for its trails and tree-lined waters. Complete with picnic tables, barbecue grills, a fishing dock and restrooms, the park is a great place to spend 90-degree days.

There are no lifeguards on duty at Lake Padden, so parents should keep an eye on children when they are in the water.

More info: Visit the Lake Padden Park webpage.

People play at Bloedel Donovan Park on Lake Whatcom on Monday, June 21, in Bellingham. Lifeguards will be reinstated from Saturday, June 26, through Aug. 31 from noon to 7 p.m. daily. Warren Sterling The Bellingham Herald

Bloedel Donovan Park

Where: 2214 Electric Ave., Bellingham.

When: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

Take this weekend as an opportunity to check out Bloedel Donovan Park’s new swim docks, which were completed this month. Lifeguards will be reinstated from June 26 through Aug. 31 from noon to 7 p.m. daily. The park, which sits on Lake Whatcom, also offers a boat launch, barbecue grills, picnic tables, restrooms, basketball and volleyball courts, a playground and a dog off-leash area.

More info: Visit the Bloedel Donovan Park webpage.

Silver Lake Park

Where: 9006 Silver Lake Road, Maple Falls.

When: 8 a.m. to dusk daily.

If you want to combine your swim with a short road trip out of the city, check out Silver Lake Park. The lake is a little less than an hour’s drive outside of Bellingham and offers all the resources you need for a day of swimming, boating, fishing and hiking.

Boat rentals are available every day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

More info: Visit the Silver Lake Park webpage or call 360-599-2776.

Lake Samish

Where: 673 North Lake Samish Drive, Bellingham.

When: 8 a.m. to dusk daily.

Samish Park offers an unsupervised, designated swimming area, as well as canoe, kayak, rowboat and pedal boat rentals. Boat rentals are available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday from now until Sept. 5. (The last boat is allowed out at 3 p.m. but must be returned by 4 p.m.)

There are also two trails at the park. The Whatcom County website refers to Samish Park as “minutes from the city, a million miles away.”

More info: Visit the Samish Park webpage or call 360-733-2362.