Upcoming heatwave could put one of Whatcom’s most popular crops in jeopardy

The upcoming heatwave could be a big problem for Whatcom County berry farmers just as they are preparing for the peak of the annual harvest.

With temperatures expected to top 100 degrees in Lynden on Sunday and Monday, June 27-28, crops could see some significant heat damage, particularly the raspberries.

“Hot and berries are never a good mix. Excessive heat tends to shrivel the berries as the plants are transpiring at a rate higher than we can get water to them,” said Henry Bierlink, executive director of the Washington State Red Raspberry Commission.

Raspberries are a big deal in Whatcom County’s economy, with local farmers harvesting 63.7 million pounds last year. That’s nearly the entire Washington state total according to the raspberry commission. Whatcom’s raspberry harvest also represents about 85% of the U.S. total.

When temperatures get too high, the fragile berry is known to literally melt on the cane or vine of the plant. That’s something Whatcom farmers experienced in July 2007.

The raspberry harvest usually starts in June and wraps up by August.

Bierlink said in an email to The Bellingham Herald that some of the farmers have noted that the build-up in warm temperatures this past week may help the plants adjust, but that is an optimistic view.

“It is not a welcome forecast,” Bierlink said.