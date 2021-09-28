Bellingham and Municipal Court Judge Debra Lev reach settlement agreement in lawsuit

This is a developing story. Check back to bellinghamherald.com for updates.

The city of Bellingham and Bellingham Municipal Court Presiding Judge Debra Lev have reached a mediated settlement agreement that resolves a lawsuit Lev filed against the city and lays out policies and procedures for dealing with workplace-related complaints.

At its Monday night meeting, the Bellingham City Council passed a unanimous motion to ratify and confirm the mediated settlement between the city and Lev. The council’s motion also authorized Bellingham Mayor Seth Fleetwood and the city’s legal counsel to take action to implement the settlement.

In a joint statement by Lev and Fleetwood released Monday, Sept. 27, the parties said they “have reached a mutual agreement that resolves legal issues relating to governance of the Bellingham Municipal Court that have been pending in Whatcom County Superior Court.”

“The settlement agreement ensures that the co-equal branches of City government will respect the independence and legal responsibilities of each other. It resolves the lawsuit in a manner that upholds the law, reduces litigation costs and serves the public interest,” the statement continued. “Judge Lev and Mayor Fleetwood look forward to working together to ensure the success of this agreement.”

Lev filed a lawsuit in Whatcom County Superior Court against Fleetwood and the city May 27, alleging that their investigations of court working conditions violated the separation of powers between the executive, legislative and judicial branches of government.